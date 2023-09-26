India: Lookout notice issued against absconding Punjab’s ex-finance minister in corruption case

A lookout notice was issued by the Indian authorities against absconding former finance minister of Punjab and BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal in a corruption case on Tuesday (Sept 26).

The notice was issued a day after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau found irregularities in the purchase of a property in Bathinda, following which a case was registered against Badal and five others on Monday.

Officials believe that Badal may flee the country to evade arrest, and have therefore put all airports on alert.

Meanwhile, a local court is scheduled to hear an anticipatory bail hearing of Badal today on Tuesday.

Apart from Badal, former Bathinda Development Authority (BDA) chief administrator Bikramjit Shergill was also named in the case. The other four booked in the case were identified as Rajiv Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Vikas Arora and Pankaj.

On the hunt for Badal

The development follows an investigation launched by the vigilance bureau based on former MLA Sarup Chand Singla's complaint in 2021 alleging irregularities in the purchase of property at a prime location in Bathinda.

Singla, who was earlier with the Shiromani Akali Dal, had claimed that Badal, as a minister in the previous Congress government, used his position to convert two commercial plots into a residential plot for himself.

Badal had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress in January this year.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery), and also under the Prevention of Corruption Act

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched a tirade against Badal, saying those who used to boast about honesty are now running from pillar to post to save their skin.

"There is a huge difference between speaking the truth and standing by it," the chief minister said.

“These leaders earlier used to say that they would wait for whatever action is taken against them, but are now seeking legal protection against arrest,” he added.