India logs 22,431 new COVID-19 cases, 318 deaths

A total of 24,602 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recoveries to 3,32,00,258. India`s recovery rate stands at 97.95 per cent - the highest since March 2020.

The active caseload is presently 2,44,198, which is the lowest in 204 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.72 per cent of the country`s total positive cases.

Meanwhile, the fresh deaths have taken the toll to 4,49,856, as per the Health Ministry data.

The weekly positivity rate, at 1.68 per cent, remains less than 3 per cent for the last 104 days now, while the daily positivity rate is 1.57 per cent, having remained below 3 per cent for last 38 days and below 5 per cent for 121 consecutive days now.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 14,31,819 tests being conducted, taking the cumulative total to over 57.86 crore.

With 43,09,525 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 92.63 crore mark as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Thursday. This has been achieved through 90,14,182 sessions.

Over 93.94 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through the Centre as well as the direct state procurement category. However, more than 7.64 cr unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, the Health Ministry data said