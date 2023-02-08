'India is a trusted partner,' says Finland's trade minister

Finland's Trade Minister Ville Skinnari, who is in India this week, termed India a "trusted partner" even as he emphasised strengthening economic ties with New Delhi. Speaking to WION, the visiting minister said, "for Finland, India is a trusted partner. For our companies, India is a trusted partner, for our people. We really see our bilateral relations in a very positive way", adding, "the most important thing is we build up trust in the long term, then we can see development, investment, new jobs and growth, but the most thing is trust".

The minister expressed that Finland, as a leading technology country, has a lot to offer and both countries can build a mutually beneficial relationship.

He explained, "India is a very important partner for Finland and although we had covid pandemic, the figures, our companies are more and more keen to do things. We have opened flight connections between Finland and Mumbai. Finland is very much present in India, and would like to work with your ministers".

During his visit, Skinnari will open Finland's Consulate in Mumbai, which he considers a step forward in promoting regional-level collaborations. The minister acknowledged the huge potential that India holds and was confident that the bilateral relations between the two countries will continue to grow.

While in India, Skinnari will hold talks with the Indian ministers of commerce, telecom, and railways. Skinnari also attended Finland's Smart Infrastructure Seminar in Mumbai, where he highlighted Finland's efforts towards carbon neutrality and its smart city initiatives.

He also emphasized that Finland is not dependent on Russian energy, and the country has invested in renewables and nuclear energy for a long time. Expressing concerns over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the minister said, "Finland has a strong military, a rich history, and trusted partners, and the Minister believes that the country has a bright future ahead."

On his country's NATO membership, he said, "Process is there, the process is pending, Finland is a country with strong resilience, we believe we can find a solution, together with Sweden, and we hope that it very soon."

