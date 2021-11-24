India international flights expected to return to normal soon, says aviation ministry official

International flight operations in India are expected to return to normal soon, a civil aviation ministry official said on Wednesday.

"We are making all efforts to hand over all operations of Air India by the end of December," PTI news agency quoted aviation ministry official Rajiv Bansal as saying.

India had suspended international passenger flights in March last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The government had earlier extended international flight suspension till November 30.

India has agreement over "air bubbles" with several countries which allows special flights. International cargo operations was allowed to continue by the DGCA.

The government had allowed domestic flights to carry passengers at full capacity last month.

(With inputs from Agencies)