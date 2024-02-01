India interim Budget: Govt. to provide 300 units free electricity, announces FM Sitharaman

India's Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said those availing the newly-launched rooftop solar programme would be provided free electricity worth 300 units every month, during the interim Budget speech on Thursday (Feb 1).

Notably, shortly after the much-anticipated Ram mandir consecration ceremony (Pran-Pratistha) last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his government would push for the installation of rooftop solar systems in over one crore (10 million) households, under the PM Suryoday Yojana.

Sitharaman's budget speech further highlighted the benefits of the new programme.

"Through rooftop solarisation, one crore households will be enabled to obtain up to 300 units of free electricity every month. This scheme follows the resolve of the Hon’ble Prime Minister on the historic day of the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya," said the minister.

She added that the new programme would enable savings of up to Rs 15,000 ($180)-Rs 18,000 ($216) annually for households from free solar electricity and selling the surplus to the distribution companies.

Building EV infra

The minister said the programme would also help in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by providing charging stations.

"The government will expand and strengthen the electric vehicle ecosystem by supporting manufacturing and charging infrastructure."

She added the government will provide entrepreneurship opportunities to give a fillip to the sector.

"Entrepreneurship opportunities to a large number of vendors for supply and installation, employment opportunities for youth with technical skills in manufacturing, installation and maintenance."

According to reports, nearly 250 million households in India have the capacity to deploy 637 GW of solar energy on rooftops. Although the entire scale may not be feasible, one-fifth of this potential which comes down to 118 GW of capacity, was certainly doable.

Prior to the announcements, the Indian minister kickstarted the speech by reflecting on the government's "humane and inclusive approach to development" in the last two terms.

"Development programmes, in the last ten years, have targeted each and every household and individual, through ‘housing for all’, ‘har ghar jal’, electricity for all, cooking gas for all, bank accounts and financial services for all, in record time," said Sitharaman.