India: Fourth round of talks between farmer leaders and Union Ministers underway in Chandigarh

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda and Nityanand Rai arrived at the meeting venue in Chandigarh where the fourth round of talks between the Central Ministers and farmer leaders are set to take place.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also arrived at the venue where the meeting was scheduled.

The farmer leaders also arrived at Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Sector 26 in Chandigarh ahead of the meeting with Union Ministers.



Haryana government extends ban on mobile internet services

The Haryana government on Saturday (Feb 17) extended the suspension of mobile internet services in seven districts by two more days.

As per the notification released by the state government, the mobile internet, bulk SMS and all dongle services will be blocked in seven districts till Monday (Feb 19).

The affected districts are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.

Earlier, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government had extended the ban on mobile internet on February 13 and 15.

The protesting farmers have stayed put at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab’s border with Haryana as the demonstration enters the sixth day.

Govt requests time for talks

Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leaders on Sunday (Feb 18) said that the Centre had asked for some time to discuss the matter with the union ministers.

"It is our sixth day at the Shambhu border. Today we are also holding a fourth round of talks with the government. The government has asked for some time and said that it will discuss the matter with the union ministers and find a solution to it," the committee's general secretary Sarvan Singh Pandher said on Sunday.

Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Friday (Feb 16) stated that negotiations with farmers will resume on Sunday and that the efforts to find a solution are still ongoing.

In the midst of the impasse between protestors and security forces on the Punjab-Haryana border, the third round of negotiations with the central government concluded on Thursday.

"This was the third meeting between the farmers and the government. Several issues and topics were raised and discussed. We will surely reach a conclusion if we will carry forward the talks peacefully. I am hopeful that we will soon find a solution. Another meeting with the farmers will be held on Sunday. We will discuss things in that meeting and will find a solution," the Union Minister had said.

Munda said that they will have to consider all relevant factors while making the decision.

"The decision cannot be taken in such a way that people criticize the situation without thinking and understanding in the coming days. Rather, we should try to keep in mind all the aspects of it and discuss it. The common life of the people should not be troubled in any way," he added.