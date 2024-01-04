India: Encounter enters second day in Kulgam district of Jammu & Kashmir

The anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district entered its second day. Sources in the security forces said two to three terrorists might be holed up at the operation site which is the Hadigam area of Kulgam district in South Kashmir.

The security forces continued to carry out the search operation at the site although there was no fresh firing reported. The gunfight started on Wednesday (Jan 3) evening when Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and CRPF were carrying out a search operation in the Hadigam area. During the search operation, the terrorists fired on the security forces, resulting in an encounter.

“Encounter has started at Hadigam area of Kulgam district. Kulgam Police, Indian Army and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow,” said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

A top security official said that terrorists fired on the security forces while it was dark, and took advantage of the darkness to escape from the initial operation site. More troops were brought in and the whole village was cordoned off by the security forces and the search has been going on since.

The operation was halted for the night and with the first light, the search operation in the Hadigam area was started again.