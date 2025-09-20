/India: Coast Guard leads nationwide efforts on Int'l Coastal Cleanup Day

On the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day 2025 (ICC-2025), which is observed globally on the third Saturday of September, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG)led the coastal cleanup efforts of Government agencies and over 26,000 volunteers across all Coastal States and Union Territories.

The ICC is observed under the aegis of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme (SACEP). It seeks to combat marine pollution through mass community participation.

The ICG has been the national coordinator for this vital initiative since 2006, consistently fostering public awareness and environmental stewardship.

Across India, participation by enthusiastic NCC cadets, NSS, school and college students highlighted the level of awareness among the young generation and their commitment towards clean beaches.

Participants were engaged in extensive beach cleanup drives, removing litter and marine debris to restore coastal health. Beyond physical cleaning, the event also focused on sensitizing citizens about the adverse effects of marine pollution and the need for sustainable practices to protect fragile marine ecosystems.

Commending the collaborative efforts, the ICG lauded the enthusiasm and commitment of all stakeholders whose contributions made ICC-2025 a grand success. The event reaffirmed a collective resolve to protect India’s more than 11,000 km long coastline and advance the goals of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan(Clean India Mission).