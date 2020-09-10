India, China foreign ministers meet in Moscow amid standoff at LAC

India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi met in Moscow on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO) Foreign Ministers meet.

It is the first in-person meet between the two ministers since the India-China tension started in May.

Both FMs had spoken to each other after the Galwan incident of June in which India lost 20 of its soldiers. China also suffered casualty but never came out with the figures.

During that conversation, the Indian side had told the Chinese side that "Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties", ministry of external affairs readout said.

Both FMs have seen face-to-face three times in Moscow on Thursday - first at SCO FMs meet, then for the Russia, India and China FMs Lunch and now for the bilateral meet.

Last week saw the defence ministers of the two countries meeting on the sidelines of SCO Defence Ministers meet in Moscow.