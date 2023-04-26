India and China Defence Ministers to hold bilateral meeting in Delhi on Thursday

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu will hold bilateral meetings in Delhi on Thursday. The bilateral meeting comes ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or SCO Defence Ministers meeting that will take place in the Indian national capital on Friday.

This is the first time that a Chinese Defence Minister is visiting India since the 2020 aggressive actions in Galwan at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh, resulting in the death of 20 Indian soldiers. China, after much delay, accepted that it lost four of its soldiers, a claim that remains doubtful given Beijing's track record on transparency.

Since the Galwan incident, ties between the two countries have seen a steep fall, including continued Chinese provocation and staking claim to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. No details have been given by either side on topics that will be on the agenda of the bilateral meeting between Rajnath Singh and Li Shangfu, who took charge last year. At the foreign ministers' level, visits from China have happened. Last year, the then-Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India, followed by the visit of the new Chinese FM Qin Gang this year for the G20 foreign ministers meet.

Ahead of the defence ministers' bilateral meeting, India and China held the 18th round of Corps Commander Level talks at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side this Sunday. While no joint statement was issued, India readout said both sides "agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector". Thursday will also see the Indian Defence Minister holding bilateral meetings with Iran's Defence Minister Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani and Kazakhstan's Defence Minister Zhaksylykov Ruslan Fatihovich.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is an intergovernmental organisation established in 2001. The SCO membership includes Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan besides India. Apart from the member states, two observer countries, Belarus and Iran, will also be participating in the SCO Defence Ministers Meeting on Friday. An Indian govt statement said that the SCO Defence Ministers will discuss amongst other issues matters concerning regional peace and security, counter-terrorism efforts within SCO and effective multilateralism.

