India: Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha on signature forgery allegations

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Friday (August 11) was suspended from Rajya Sabha for "gross violation of rule, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct". A report by the privileges committee is pending.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced, "I suspend Raghav Chadha from the service of the Council till the Council has the benefit of the report by the Committee of Privileges."

His suspension followed a motion moved by House Leader Piyush Goyal seeking action against the AAP leader for including the names of some Upper House members without their consent in a proposed select committee for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

On Thursday, Chadha slammed the BJP for accusing him of forging the signatures of five MPs in a motion related to the Delhi services bill. He said that the party was trying to "suppress" his voice as he had "exposed" its "double standards".

Rajya Sabha chairman on Wednesday referred complaints of four MPs, who accused Chadha of proposing their name for the constitution of a Select Committee without their consent in violation of rules. The rules state that neither a member's consent nor signature is required to propose his or her name for a Select Committee.

In a press conference, the AAP leader said that the allegations against him were "baseless" and said an MP can propose the name of any other member without their written consent or signature for a Select Committee.

"I will approach the Committee of Privileges and court of law against the BJP Lok Sabha members who levelled the false allegations of forgery against me," Chadha said.

"Any member can propose the name of any other member without the written consent of the member or signature," the AAP MP said. He also claimed that a "rumour" is being spread about him doing forgery.

He asked how the question of forgery arise when nobody's signature was taken and submitted. "A rumour which is being spread about forged signatures is absolutely wrong and baseless," Chadha said.

"I challenge the BJP to show the papers that have the forged signatures as alleged by them. The Parliamentary Bulletin on complaints against me has no mention of forgery, fake signatures," Chadha said and added that the BJP was "trying to suppress his voice".

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announces, "...I suspend Raghav Chadha from the service of the Council till the Council has the benefit of the report by the Committee of Privileges." pic.twitter.com/OXMGitpdMQ — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023 ×

Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

On Friday, Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die. The day also wrapped the Monsoon session, whihc was marred by disruptions over the Manipur violence issue.

The Upper House was adjourned twice in the pre-lunch session due to an outcry from opposition members who sought a discussion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response on the situation in Manipur in the House.

(With inputs from agencies)

