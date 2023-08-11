India: Body of teenager found inside well in Rajasthan, locals allege rape, murder by teacher; probe on

The body of a 16-year-old girl was found in a well in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Thursday (August 10). Locals have alleged that the girl, who was a student of class 12, was raped and later murdered by her school teacher, the news agency PTI reported citing the police. An investigation has been launched and the teacher was arrested. The police said a case of rape and murder has been registered against the teacher at the Bonli police station.

The girl went missing on Tuesday and her father lodged a police complaint against her teacher. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Superintendent of Police Harsh Agarwal said, "On 9th August, a complaint was registered in Bonli Police station. The complainant told that his minor daughter had been kidnapped and he suspected a teacher from the school she was studying."

"Police arrested the man immediately. Today, the body of the girl was found in a well near her house….Further investigation is underway," Agarwal added.

Kin, locals stage protest; school suspends accused teacher

Following the recovery of the victim's body, relatives and locals staged a protest placing the body in the school's playground. The police said that the demonstrators demanded compensation, removal of the entire school staff, an investigation by senior police officers and immediate arrest of the accused.

The police pointed out that the post-mortem of the body could not be carried out due to the protest. The police also said the accused teacher was suspended by the school and all male staff (of the school) were also removed.

BJP lashes out at state govt over incident

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajendra Rathore, who is the leader of the opposition (LoP) in Rajasthan, lashed out at the Congress-led state government over the incident. Rathore said that crime against women has increased in the state under the Congress rule.

#WATCH | On the body of a minor girl found in a well near her house in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan Minister Govind Ram Meghwal says, "You know that crime is taking place across India. But there is atrocity on Dalits in Uttar Pradesh and no action takes place there. Those who speak…

"The safety of women has become the biggest question today under Congress rule. Another girl was raped and murdered in Sawai Madhopur. This incident of throwing the dead body into the well is shameful to humanity. This incident is also a question mark on the law and order of the state," Rathore added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Minister Govind Ram Meghwal said, "You know that crime is taking place across India. But there is an atrocity on Dalits in Uttar Pradesh and no action takes place there. Those who speak up are sent behind bars. In the state of Ashok Gehlot, culprits will not be spared under any circumstance - however big of a personality they might be."

This incident in Sawai Madhopur comes days after a 14-year-old girl was gang raped and murdered in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on August 2. Police have arrested four people, including the main accused, and detained a minor in connection with the case.

(With inputs from agencies)

