India: A minor boy 'sacrifices' his parents to cure mentally-ill brother

A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his parents in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh to cure his mentally-ill elder brother. He basically sacrificed his mother and father by offering them as a sacrifice at the behest of a 'tantric' (shaman), India-based news agency PTI reported.

The incident happened in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district. Reports also revealed that some relatives were also involved.

As reported by PTI, local police said on Tuesday (August 9) that the teenager and six others have been apprehended from the neighbouring Jashpur district. An official also informed that one accused is still at large, said an official.

Abhishek Meena, who is the Superintendent of Police, said that the bodies of Sukru Ram Yadav (40) and his wife Manmati (35) were found under a bridge on the Mahanadi river in the Saria region on August 1.

The SP said that while interrogating their minor son, it was revealed that the deaths were part of witchcraft as he and others killed the couple on the advice of a shaman.

The minor boy revealed that about a month ago, his elder brother developed a psychological ailment. To cure him, they approached the shaman, who told him that the reason was the 'black magic' practised by their mother.

The boy further told the police that the tantric apparently advised him to kill his parents in order to cure his elder brother. The shaman also told the boy that the so-called sacrifice would also improve their financial condition.

As a result, with help of his brother-in-law Nar Singh, cousin brother Rajuram Yadav and accomplices Bhole Shankar Yadav, Shankar Yadav, Khageshwar Yadav, Ishwari Yadav and Dasrath Yadav, the minor allegedly strangled his parents on July 30. He threw the bodies under the bridge, the police officer said. The police said that a man identified as Dasrath Yadav was still absconding.

(With inputs from agencies)

