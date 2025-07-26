Red alert in Maharashtra: IMD warns of ‘very heavy rain’ in these key districts

In India's Maharashtra, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange weather alerts across several districts as the state braces for further intense monsoon activity. The IMD warned that in the next 24 hours, there was a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the western Indian state. Very heavy showers are predicted for parts of Pune, Satara and Nashik on July 26. An alert has also been issued for Palaghar and the ghat areas of Pune district. Considering the weather warning, Palghar District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar, according to reports, has declared a holiday for schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres.

Red and orange alerts issued for these districts

According to reports, an orange alert, i.e. the "be prepared" for extreme weather warning, has been issued for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in the Konkan region, as well as the ghat areas of Nashik and Satara districts. Meanwhile, a red alert has been sounded for six districts: Raigad, Ratnagiri, Gondia, Chandrapur, Bhandara, and Gadchiroli.

Areas under red alert may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at some place. Meanwhile, areas under orange alert may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. On X, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMD) Mumbai warned, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely to occur at few places in the districts of North Konkan, at isolated places in ghat areas of North Madhya Maharashtra." It also warned that thunderstorms accompanied by "lightning, gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph and heavy rainfall" would likely occur at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada.

Mumbai locals ‘running at slow speed’