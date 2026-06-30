/IMD issues orange alert of heavy to very heavy rain in Mumbai, parts of North India also to witness good amount of rain

As the southwest monsoon has advanced across most parts of the country and brought relief from extreme heat, there is forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai over the next few days. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert and advised people to remain cautious.

Thane, Palgarh, Mumbai, Raigarh will observe heavy to very heavy rainfall. A few places in the city will observe extremely heavy rainfall from July 3, according to the forecast.

Monsoon arrived over a week late than its usual June 11 onset in Mumbai, but with southwest monsoon now covering entire Maharashtra, widespread rainfall is expected across the city.

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The day temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle close to 23 degrees Celsius.

Southwest monsoon advances further

Meanwhile, the IMD in its weather bulletin on Tuesday said that the southwest monsoon has advanced across most parts of the country.

Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and Odisha are expected to witness widespread rainfall. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in Western and Central India may receive heavy rainfall as monsoon activity strengthen.

Other places to receive good amounts of rain in the next few days are Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa and coastal Gujarat.

The hill states of Himachal and Uttarakhand will also witness good amounts of rain with the progresses of monsoon line.