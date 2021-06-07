IIT Madras alumni contribute $2 million for COVID-19 relief efforts in India

According to the Institute of Technology Madras, their alumni based out of India and abroad have donated over $2 million (nearly Rs.14.56cr) towards Covid-19 relief efforts in India.

The fundraising was coordinated by the office Of Alumni and Corporate Relations (ACR), IIT Madras, in association with IIT Madras Alumni Association of North America and IITM Foundation in the US.

In line with this effort, Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras and other officials handed over 200 Oxygen concentrators of 10 litres capacity each and handed them over to the Chennai Civic body. In addition to this, representatives of the institute handed over 74 BiPAP machines to Chennai Corporation Officials recently. IIT Madras Alumni have also donated 200 Oxygen Concentrators of 5 litres capacity each to the Telangana Government.

Anand Rajaraman, an IIT alumnus and partner at a Silicon Valley-based Venture Capital firm said that it was a duty of the Indian diaspora to help the country get through these darkest hours.

According to the institute, IIT Madras alumni working as senior executives with reputed MNCs were actively involved in evaluating and finalising the options available at various stages throughout the process. IIT Madras will continue to contribute to the Covid relief measures in the months to come, as the social commitment has always been a topmost priority for the Institute.

“It has been an amazing experience to contribute to this campaign with fellow alumni from IIT Madras. So many people stepped forward to source equipment, raise funds and ensure delivery of the equipment” It is gratifying to know that we could make a difference at a very challenging time in India, said Kamal Duggirala, Chairman IITM Foundation-US.

Besides these efforts to aid the Government, IIT Madras has formed a Covid Relief Fund to support students and faculty who are in distress due to pandemic related medical issues. In the last financial year, IIT Madras raised Rs 9.6 million to cater to the Covid relief requirements of students and employees of IIT Madras.

There is also a proposal to upgrade the medical infrastructure within the campus. This is meant to cater to any potential requirements that may arise when the campus re-opens and receives students when the lockdown restrictions are relaxed.