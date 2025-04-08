Cab rides booked through apps are a boon for their accessibility, but this ride from Noida Extension to Saket turned into a nightmare for the passenger. Sharing her ordeal on LinkedIn, the woman highlighted the indecent behaviour of the Ola driver.

The passenger who mentioned her pregnancy in the post emphasised the fact that her one request for the AC to be turned on made the driver livid. He threatened to kick her stomach, all this knowing that she was pregnant.

She wrote, "I had booked an Ola cab from Noida Extension to Saket, New Delhi. During the ride, I requested the driver to turn on the AC, but he refused. When I insisted, he became aggressive and threatened me by saying, 'I will kick your stomach and kill your baby,' despite knowing that I am a pregnant woman."

If that was not enough, he further insisted she get down midway. Requesting the AC to be turned on during summer should not have been that big an ask, one may assume. But the Ola driver's behaviour says otherwise.

"He further intimidated me, asked me to get down from the car midway, and continued to threaten me by saying." The driver further threatened her, saying, 'keep watching of what happens from hereon'," she added.

Urging Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal to take action, she tagged him on her post as she wrote, "This behavior is absolutely unacceptable and has caused me immense stress and fear. I strongly urge you to take immediate and strict legal action against the driver."

The company has not issued a statement on this particular case.