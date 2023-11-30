Uber aims to mend ties with London's black cabs in new initiative

In a bid to ease a decade-long tension with London's black cab drivers, Uber has announced plans to open its platform to London’s iconic taxis starting in early 2024. London's black cab drivers, known for their stringent "Knowledge" test, have been at odds with Uber, citing concerns about the impact on their livelihoods.

According to Reuters, the new service from Uber will allow black cab drivers to register on the app for booked journeys, with an enticing offer of no commission for the first six months. Despite this move, a significant group of black cab drivers, represented by the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association (LTDA), rejected the offer, expressing concerns about associating with Uber's safety record.

Uber's initiative comes as an attempt to bring London's black cabs into its service, a move already seen in other cities like Paris, New York, and Rome. Uber contends that both passengers and taxi drivers can benefit from collaboration.

This effort marks a notable shift in relations, especially given the history of disputes, with a peak in 2014 when cab drivers protested against Uber by blocking streets. The current offer, if accepted by a good number of London's black cab drivers, could represent a significant thaw in their relationship, bringing about a new era of collaboration.

While Uber is extending an olive branch, the LTDA, representing the majority of black cab drivers, remains sceptical, asserting that there is no demand from its members for such a partnership.

Reuters cited Steve McNamara, the general secretary of LTDA, who expressed the association's disinterest, emphasising a reluctance to tarnish the reputation of London's iconic black cab trade by aligning with Uber and its perceived shortcomings.

Despite this resistance, one driver, Hameed Hameedi, has already embraced the opportunity, becoming the first London cab driver to join Uber's platform. Hameedi sees this move as a potential "huge advantage" for the trade, emphasising that more passengers shall translate to increased earnings for cabbies.

