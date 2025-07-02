/Hundreds of pilgrims from Maharashtra stuck in Uttarakhand; Maha govt orders safe rescue for all

Hundreds of pilgrims from the western Indian state of Maharashtra are stuck after a cloudburst that hit the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand on June 28, 2025.

Now Maharashtra Government is working to facilitate the safe rescue of tourists stranded in the region. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shindi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and requested him to help, after which the NDRF asked to help them.

According to the government, there are over 150 tourists trapped and it will take at least eight days for things to normalise.

These tourists, along with thousands, had visited the Yamunotri Dham shrine when tragedy struck at night. Torrential rains triggered at least two massive landslides, cutting off the Yamunotri area, where the yatris had checked into hotels.

Once rescued, the stranded pilgrims will be transported to a safer location in Rishikesh.

The ordeal for these pilgrims continued as the hotels they stayed in ran out of food supplies in two days. So to escape starvation, they, along with 100 pilgrims, were driven in a private taxi to the nearest landslide point. Post that, they walked for approximately 6-7 kms, clearing debris on the way, crossing slippery mountain terrain and reached the nearest village bus depot.

Now clear out of the danger zone, the pilgrims checked into another nearby hotel where there is enough necessary supplies like food and water. And the Uttarakhand government has directed them not to proceed till further notice.

Meanwhile, on July 1, efforts were underway to restore the Yamunotri National Highway, which had been damaged by heavy rains and landslides in Uttarkashi district.

While the restoration of the road is progressing rapidly, pilgrims visiting the Yamunotri Dham are being safely transported via a transhipment system from Ojri to Silai Band, where they continue their journey on foot.