Human trials of Covaxin has begun in the state: Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant

Pune's health department today reported 2601 coronavirus cases and 44 deaths in the last 24 hour taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 54,013 with the death toll rising to 1387.

Jharkhand reported 178 new coronavirus cases and four deaths today taking the total number of cases to 5,777 including 2889 active cases. The death toll in the state due to the virus has risen to 53.

Meanwhile, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said, "human trials of Covaxin, an indigenously developed vaccine for coronavirus has begun at Redkar Hospital in Goa."

"It is a testimony of India's immense potential in healthcare innovation," the Goa CM added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded 2,282 new coronavirus cases and 35 deaths today taking the total number of cases to 44,769 including 17,204 active cases. The death toll due to the virus in the state has risen to 1,147.

Madhya Pradesh reported 710 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths due to the virus taking the total number of cases to 23310 including 6888 active cases. The death toll in the state due to the virus has risen to 738.

In Rajasthan, 956 new coronavirus cases were reported along with nine deaths taking the total number of cases to 30390 including 7627 active cases. The death toll due to the virus in the state has risen to 568.

Karnataka reported 3,648 coronavirus cases and 72 deaths today taking the total number of cases in the state to 42,216 with the death toll climbing to 1,403