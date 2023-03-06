Holi 2023 Party songs: Holi playlist & Instagram reels, mashup of old & new Bollywood movie songs

Holi 2023: Holi, sometimes referred to as the "Festival of Colors," is a well-liked spring event in India and Nepal. People dance to traditional music while tossing coloured powder and water at one another to rejoice. People hold public events where they dance to traditional Holi songs and music in many different places in India. To celebrate the joy and vibrancy of the celebration, people frequently dance in groups while wearing brightly coloured clothing. The Dandiya Raas, Bhangra, and Garba are some of the most-liked dances that are performed on Holi.

Dance lets individuals show their delight and passion for the occasion, making it a significant aspect of Holi celebrations overall. Here are some popular songs for Holi Party which you can play and celebrate Holi with family, friends, colleagues and everyone:

1. One of Bollywood's most well-known Holi songs is Rang Barse. This song, performed by the renowned Amitabh Bachchan, honours the spirit of Holi and encourages colour play.

2. Holi Ke Din is a well-known Holi song from the movie Sholay. It shows the movie's lead actors, Dharmendra and Hema Malini, dancing to the dhol beats.

3. Young people love the energetic Holi song Balam Pichkari from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Its catchy lyrics and upbeat music make it the ideal song for Holi celebrations.

4. Do Me A Favor, Let's Play Holi—this upbeat Holi song from the film Waqt exhorts listeners to set aside their cares and have a good time while playing Holi with their loved ones.

5. Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz dance to the beat of the dhol in the Holi song, "Jai Jai Shiv Shankar," from the film Aap Ki Kasam. Almost all Holi celebrations in India feature this traditional Holi song.

6. Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are featured in the romantic Holi song Ang Se Ang Lagana from the film Darr. It has a captivating tune and is ideal for Holi-dancing by couples.

7. Aaj Na Chhodenge is a traditional Holi song from the film Kati Patang that honours the festival's essence. It has Asha Parekh and Rajesh Khanna dancing to the dhol sounds.

8. Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini dance to the sounds of the dhol in the classic Holi song Holi Khele Raghuveera from the film Baghban. It is the ideal song to play during the Holi celebrations because of its upbeat melody.

9. Holi Aayi Re Kanhai is a traditional Holi song that honours the festival's spirit and the love between Radha and Krishna. It is from the film Mother India.

10. Saat Rang Mein Khel Rahi Hai, a joyful Holi song from the film Akhir Kyon, exhorts listeners to have fun with colour and put their troubles aside. Its upbeat melody is ideal for dancing during the Holi celebrations.

11. The Hindi Holi song "Aaj Biraj Mein Holi Re Rasiya" honours the festival of colours. The song, whose lyrics celebrate the happy and lighthearted aspects of the festival of Holi, is frequently performed during Holi celebrations.

12. "Badri Ki Dulhania (Title Track)" is the name of the theme song from the Bollywood film "Badrinath Ki Dulhania". Tanishk Bagchi wrote the song, and Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur, and Ikka provided the vocals. This song is also the most played song during Holi