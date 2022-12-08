Himachal Pradesh election result: Congress wins assembly polls; CM Jai Ram Thakur accepts defeat

The Congress party has returned to power in Himachal Pradesh after securing 40 seats in the 68-member Legislative Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the other hand managed to secure only 25 seats and many of its ministers lost their seats, though Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur won from Seraj for the sixth time.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated the people of Himachal Pradesh and party workers for the massive electoral success. “I thank the people and voters of Himachal Pradesh for the victory. I also thank all the leaders and in-charge secretaries who worked hard for the success of the party,” Kharge told reporters.

He added that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign in the hill state and Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra helped the party inch closer to this victory.

Separately, three independent candidates also emerged victorious. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which had contested on 67 seats, failed to secure even a single seat.

CM Thakur accepted the defeat and submitted his resignation to the governor, who accepted it and then dissolved the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on the advice of the Council of Ministers.

The Indian state Himachal Pradesh registered an approximate polling percentage of 75.6 per cent, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

