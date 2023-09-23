High-Level Committee on 'one nation, one election' holds first meeting, to invite political parties for views

The High-Level Committee, which was recently constituted to examine the practicability of holding simultaneous elections, chaired by former president Ram Nath Kovind, held its very first meeting on Saturday (September 23).

As per a statement, the panel came to a conclusion to invite political parties and the Law Commission, in order to seek their views on holding synchronised polls in the country.

Earlier this month, the government had instructed the eight-member "high-level" panel to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, Minister of State (Independent Charge) from the Ministry of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, former Rajya Sabha leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission NK Singh, former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash Kashyap, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari attended the meeting. Senior Advocate Harish Salve joined the meeting virtually.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, was not present in the meeting, the statement noted.

After being named as a member of the panel, Chowdhury had written to Shah, "declining to serve on the committee".

"I have no hesitation whatsoever in declining to serve on the committee whose terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions. It is, I am afraid, a total eyewash," Chowdhury had said in the letter.

The panel decided to invite recognised national parties, parties having governments in states, those having their representatives in Parliament and other recognised state parties "for seeking suggestions or viewpoints on the issue of simultaneous elections in the country".

In addition to this, the committee will also invite the Law Commission for its suggestions and standpoints on the issue of simultaneous elections, according to a statement issued by the law ministry.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been advocating for "one nation, one election", stating that this would save a lot of money and resources.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE