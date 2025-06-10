/Heatwave in Kashmir: Children advised to stay indoors as temperatures soar in J&K

The whole of North India, including Jammu and Kashmir, has been gripped by severe heatwave conditions. Jammu as well as Kashmir region witnessed a drastic increase in temperatures. While Jammu recorded the maximum temperature at 44.3°C, the hottest place in the Union Territory was Kathua, with temperatures rising to 44.4°C. Katra also recorded the temperature at 40.2°C.

Kashmir Division has also been witnessing scorching heat as the temperatures have risen above normal. Srinagar recorded 33.3°C, while the hottest place in the Kashmir division was Qazigund, where the temperature was recorded at 33.6°C. Even the higher reaches like Kupwara in North Kashmir, at 32.5°C and Kokernag in South Kashmir at 30.8°C.

The tourist resort places like Gulmarg, Pahlagam and Sonamarg also saw some drastic rise in temperature. Pahalgam was at 28.7°C, Gulmarg Ski resort was at 23°C.

The MeT Department has predicted the heat wave conditions to continue till June 13. The MeT officials say there will be no respite from the heatwave till Friday.

The officials and administration have advised people not to do outdoor activities as heatwave conditions continue. Students and children have been advised to stay indoors.