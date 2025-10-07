Haryana IGP Y Puran Kumar found dead at Chandigarh residence; suicide suspected, probe underway

Senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, of the 2001 batch, was found dead in his Chandigarh residence. Even though investigators are treating the death as a suicide, the absence of a suicide note does not allow such a simplistic explanation. The gunshot wound is from his own service revolver, according to initial reports. Chandigarh Police Superintendent has said that they received information about a suicide at around 1.30 PM. A forensic team / CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory) is involved in inspecting the scene.

His wife, Amneet P Kaur, is a senior IAS officer, travelling abroad with the Chief Minister of Haryana. She is in Japan as part of the delegation led by CM Nayab Singh Saini.

According to initial reports by the Chandigarh police, the victim reportedly shot himself and his body was discovered first by his daughter in the basement. The cause and motive of the death are still not confirmed. The case is still under investigation for any hints of foul play. No forensic evidence has been disclosed to the media to conclude it a suicide.

Y G Puran Kumar has been recently posted in a Police Training college in Sunaria, Rohtak, Haryana, as Inspector General.