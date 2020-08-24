Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar contracts coronavirus, urges others who came in contact to get tested

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said he is infected with the novel coronavirus.

"I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive," the CM of Northern Indian state said, in a Twitter post.

"I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately."

Khattar is another chief minister of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BS Yediyurappa, who are CMs of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan respectively contracted coronavirus.