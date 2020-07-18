Gujarat records highest single-day spike of 960 COVID-19 cases

Gujarat`s COVID-19 tally rose to 47,476 on Saturday after it reported a record single-day spike of 960 cases, while the death toll jumped to 2,127 with 19 more deaths, health officials said.

As many as 1,061 patients were discharged in the state on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,005.

Gujarat has witnessed nearly 15,000 coronavirus positive cases within eighteen days of July, almost every day with a new record.

With an average of almost 824 cases daily, the state has registered 14,833 positive cases in eighteen days of the month.

Surat, the new COVID hotspot has also been witnessing each day with a higher count than the previous day. Registering nearly 28 per cent of Saturday`s positive cases, Surat recorded 268 cases, while, Ahmedabad saw 201 cases coming up.

Ahmedabad was followed by Vadodara 78, Rajkot 57, Junagadh 40, Bhavnagar 36, Gandhinagar 28, Mehsana 24, Banaskantha 21, Valsad 19, Navsari 17, Kheda, Patan and Surendranagar with 15 each, Bharuch 13, Sabarkantha 12, Gir-Somnath 11, Amreli, Dahod, Kutch and Jamnagar with 10 each, Panchmahals 8, Anand, Botad and Mahisagar with 7 each, Chhota Udepur and Narmada with 6 each, Aravali and Morbi with 4 each, Tapi 2 and Dang with one positive case.

After Friday`s 17 casualties, Gujarat saw 19 casualties reported on Saturday, where ten patients died in Surat, four in Ahmedabad, two in Kutch and one patient each died in Banaskantha, Navsari and Rajkot due to COVID-19.

The total number of Corona deaths in Ahmedabad have reached 1,547. 253 have died in Surat, 57 in Vadodara, 37 in Gandhinagar, 24 in Aravalli, 20 in Patan, 17 deaths in Rajkot, 16 deaths each in Panchmahals, Banaskantha and Bhavnagar, 14 deaths each in Mahesana and Kheda, 13 deaths in Anand and 11 have died in Bharuch.