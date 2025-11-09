Google Preferred
  Gujarat ATS arrests three suspects in major terror conspiracy, foils plot to attack across India

Gujarat ATS arrests three suspects in major terror conspiracy, foils plot to attack across India

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Nov 09, 2025, 16:24 IST | Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 16:24 IST
Representational Image. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Earlier this year, the Gujarat ATS apprehended five suspected members of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), including a 30-year-old woman, Sama Parveen, from Bengaluru, accused of operating an online terror module and maintaining links with contacts in Pakistan.

Three suspects in connection with the conspiracy to plan terrorist attacks across the country have been arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday. The suspects were identified as Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, Mohd Suhel and Azad, officials said. The ATS has confirmed that one Beretta pistol, two Glock pistols, 30 live cartridges, and 4 litres of castor oil were retrieved from their possession.

"Gujarat ATS arrested Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, s/o Abdul Khadar Jeelani, Mohd Suhel s/o Mohd Suleman, Azad s/o Suleman Saifi, from near Adalaj Toll Plaza. Two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and 4 litres of castor oil were recovered from them. All three were arrested while supplying weapons. They were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in various parts of the country," Gujarat ATS said, news agency ANI reported.

Gujarat ATS arrested 5 suspected members of Al-Qaeda

Earlier this year, the Gujarat ATS apprehended five suspected members of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), including a 30-year-old woman, Sama Parveen, from Bengaluru, accused of operating an online terror module and maintaining links with contacts in Pakistan.

Gujarat ATS Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sunil Joshi confirmed that the arrest of Parveen came as part of an ongoing investigation into the terror network, following the earlier detention of three other suspects.

On July 23, the ATS arrested four more individuals suspected of ties to AQIS: Mohd Faiq from Delhi, Mohd Fardeen from Ahmedabad, Sefullah Kureshi from Modasa in Aravalli district, and Zeeshan Ali from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

DIG Sunil confirmed that all four suspects were under surveillance for activities linked to the banned terrorist outfit AQIS, a proscribed terror outfit affiliated with Al Qaeda. Their arrest was the result of coordinated surveillance and specific intelligence inputs, marking another significant move in the crackdown on AQIS-linked operatives in India.

About the Author

