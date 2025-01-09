The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has reintroduced Stage III restrictions under the anti-pollution Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR on Thursday (Jan 9). This decision comes after air pollution levels rose just days after the previous restrictions were lifted on 5 January.

According to the Commission, the measures were reinstated in line with the Supreme Court’s directives to impose GRAP restrictions based on air quality trends. The statement from CAQM said, “The AQI of Delhi, recorded as 297 on 8th January, exhibited a sharp increasing trend and was recorded at 357 at 4 pm on 9th January due to calm winds and foggy conditions.”

The Air Quality Index (AQI) categorises air quality as follows: 0-50 is ‘good,’ 51-100 ‘satisfactory,’ 101-200 ‘moderate,’ 201-300 ‘poor,’ 301-400 ‘very poor,’ and 401-500 ‘severe.’

Restrictions under Stage III of GRAP

The Stage III restrictions include:

A ban on private construction and demolition activities.

Schools up to Class 5 required to adopt a hybrid mode of learning.

Prohibition on the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers.

Restrictions on non-essential BS-IV diesel-operated medium goods vehicles.

Additionally, restrictions from Stage I and Stage II of GRAP remain in effect. The CAQM said that authorities would continue to monitor AQI levels across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to assess the need for further action.

"Citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-III," the notice from CAQM added.

The Supreme Court had earlier instructed the CAQM to impose Stage III measures if AQI exceeded 350 and to introduce Stage IV restrictions if air quality worsened beyond 400.

