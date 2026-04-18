/Government takes over Jamaat-e-Islami-linked schools in Kashmir, ensures smooth transition under state control

In a significant administrative move, the government on Saturday ordered the takeover of several schools allegedly affiliated, directly or indirectly, with the banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its associated body Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT).

According to official sources, the action is part of an ongoing crackdown on institutions believed to have links with the prohibited outfit. The decision is expected to affect multiple educational institutions across the Kashmir region, with authorities aiming to bring them under direct government oversight.

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Reports indicate that several such schools have been identified in areas including Kultoora and Pohrupeth in the Langate belt of Handwara sub-division in north Kashmir.

Acting swiftly on the directive, a team from the Jammu and Kashmir Police reached Kultoora and Hanjishart on Saturday morning to take control of the FAT-run schools. The police facilitated the formal handover of these institutions to the civil administration.

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Officials stated that the transition process was conducted smoothly, with school premises secured and administrative control transferred without any disruption to ongoing activities. The move is aimed at ensuring continuity in education while restructuring management under government norms.