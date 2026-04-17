/Fresh Snowfall, Rain Lash Kashmir Valley; Gusty Winds Leave Trail of Damage, One Dead in Pulwama

Fresh spells of rain and snowfall swept across the Kashmir Valley and parts of Ladakh bringing a sharp dip in temperatures and widespread disruption to daily life. Fierce gusty winds compounded the situation, claiming one life in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The inclement weather has been triggered by an active Western Disturbance affecting Jammu and Kashmir. While plains including Srinagar witnessed steady rainfall, higher reaches such as Zojila Pass and Minimarg along the Srinagar–Leh highway received fresh snowfall. Authorities have temporarily closed the strategic highway due to slippery conditions.

The adverse weather turned tragic in Pulwama’s Lassipora industrial estate, where powerful winds tore off the roof of a cold storage facility. Five workers were trapped under the debris. One of them, 40-year-old labourer Sajad Ahmad Mir, succumbed to injuries on arrival at a hospital, while four others were rescued and are reported to be stable.

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Across the Valley, strong winds uprooted temporary structures, damaged rooftops, snapped power lines, and caused brief outages in several districts. In Srinagar, turbulent conditions on Dal Lake left multiple shikara boats stranded mid-water. Swift action by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Jammu & Kashmir Police ensured the safe rescue of dozens of locals and tourists.

According to the Meteorological Department in Srinagar, cloudy skies with intermittent light rain or thundershowers are expected to persist between April 17 and 19. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h and isolated hailstorms are also likely, particularly during morning and evening hours. Weather conditions are forecast to improve from April 20, with generally dry conditions expected through April 24.

''As anticipated, a wet spell accompanied by gusty winds has affected both north and south Kashmir. Jammu has also experienced similar cloudy and rainy conditions. Another spell of unsettled weather is expected to persist until April 19. While there is a possibility of gusty winds and isolated hailstorms, no heavy rainfall or significant snowfall is forecast. However, wet weather conditions are likely to continue over the next three days.” said Mukhtar Ahmad, Director MET Kashmir.

In Ladakh, light snowfall has been reported along the Zojila–Minamarg axis, with scattered precipitation expected in the Kargil region over the next two days. Officials have warned of a moderate risk of temporary closures along key passes, including Zojila, between April 17 and 19.

Authorities have issued advisories urging residents, especially those in higher reaches and landslide-prone areas, to remain cautious. Farmers have been advised to suspend agricultural operations during the ongoing wet spell, while travelers on major highways have been asked to stay updated on weather and traffic conditions.

Despite minor power disruptions continuing into Friday, emergency services remain on alert as the region braces for a few more days of unsettled weather.