G20 Summit: Security tightened in New Delhi, online food deliveries banned

The G20 or Group of 20 leaders are all set to start a summit in New Delhi on Friday (September 8). The summit is aimed at finding solutions to some of the pressing issues of global concern. The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

During the summit, the capital of India turned into a fortress with bans imposed on residents and commuters.

The Summit will be held in Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan and the attendees will also travel to Rajghat, the National Gallery of Modern Art, and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa.

Hence, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a warning on traffic movement and restrictions in New Delhi during the summit considering the gravity of the situation.

Online food delivery services will not be available in Delhi during the G20 leaders' summit on September 8-10. Special Commissioner of Police SS Yadav said: "Cloud kitchens and food deliveries, or any commercial deliveries like Amazon deliveries, will not be allowed as we have stopped commercial services in the NDMC area."

He clarified that there's no lockdown. "Dear Delhiites, don't panic at all! There is no lockdown. Just keep yourself updated with traffic information available on @dtpftraffic's Virtual Help Desk," the Delhi Police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dear Delhiites,



Don't panic at all! There is no lockdown.



Just keep yourself updated with traffic information available on @dtpftraffic's Virtual Help Desk: https://t.co/YfjQJYjzU0 or download @Mappls from https://t.co/xuYe7gNslA.#G20Summit pic.twitter.com/1FoOFelK3f — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 3, 2023 ×

Watch: G20 Summit 2023: Chinese Premier Li Qiang to represent China, Xi Jinping to skip

Delhi Police tightens security

The Delhi Police has made security and traffic arrangements in and around Rajghat in central Delhi ahead of G20 delegates' visit to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said, "The delegates will visit Rajghat on September 10. In view of their visit, proper security arrangements are being made and traffic police personnel will ensure their visit goes smoothly."

Senior officials are continuously checking the arrangements and chalking out plans to maintain law and order. The police have tightened security in the national capital.

"Besides managing traffic and ensuring security arrangements, we have also chalked out a proper plan to identify the bordering areas and to secure those properly," Sain said.

"No one will be allowed to fly kites and operating drones will also be strictly prohibited (in the area) on September 10," the senior officer added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE