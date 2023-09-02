G20 Summit: Delhi Police undertake full dress rehearsal, IAF fortifies airspace

Ahead of the G20 summit slated to be held on Sept. 9-10, Delhi Police are undertaking full dress rehearsal today (Sept. 2). As a part of the rehearsal, several motorcades are being escorted towards the New Delhi district from several areas of the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to officials, the rehearsal takes place between 8:30 AM and 12 noon, between 4:30 PM and 6 PM and between 7 PM and 11 PM.

The officials have also issued an advisory for the citizens to use metro services for commuting as traffic is likely to be affected across the city.

Areas where traffic could be restricted

During the motorcade rehearsals, traffic will be restricted at Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel Marg–Kautilya Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Mansingh Road roundabout, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Bhairon Marg-Ring Road, Satya Marg/Shantipath round about, Janpath–Kartavyapath, Barakhamba Road traffic signal, Tolstoy Marg, and Vivekanand Marg.

Commuters using these roads should plan their journey in advance and should try to avoid these routes altogether.

According to police sources, commuters may experience more than normal traffic on these roads and junctions.

IAF also makes preparations

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is aggressively fortifying the airspace above the Delhi-National Capital Region, deploying fighter jets, surface-to-air missile systems, anti-drone technology, airborne early-warning and control systems (AEW&C), and various sensors to ensure maximum security for the upcoming G20 summit.

“The IAF’s ODC (operations direction centre), which will liaise with the JCAC (joint control and analysis centre) and other agencies involved, will have the composite air picture at one place to detect threats, ranging from small, slow-moving objects like drones to large, fast-moving aircraft,” a source was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

“If a threat is conclusively established, the ODC will decide what is the best method, or which particular weapon system should be used, to neutralize it,” he added.