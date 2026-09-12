/From Tehran's royal past to Delhi: Pezeshkian visits Iranian Hall at Rashtrapati Bhavan | WATCH

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian got a glimpse of Iran's royal past during his visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan, where an imposing portrait of Fath-Ali Shah Qajar dominates the ceiling of Ashok Hall.

Pezeshkian was in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit and visited the Presidential Palace, where he also held an official meeting with President Droupadi Murmu. His visit to the heritage spaces of Rashtrapati Bhavan offered an unusual connection between his diplomatic trip and Iran's centuries-old artistic history.

The Iranian king on India's ceiling

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At the centre of Ashok Hall is a huge oil-on-canvas painting titled Fath-Ali Shah at the Hunt. The work was painted around 1810 by Mihr 'Ali, a celebrated court artist during the reign of Fath-Ali Shah Qajar.

Fath-Ali Shah ruled Iran from 1797 to 1834 and was the second ruler of the Qajar dynasty. His reign became closely associated with elaborate royal art, architecture and court culture.

His image was repeatedly used to project the power of the Qajar monarchy. In royal portraits, he was typically shown with his long black beard, ornate clothing, jewellery and the distinctive Kayanid crown.

A piece of Iran in Rashtrapati Bhavan The Iranian Hall at Rashtrapati Bhavan further reflects the country's artistic traditions. Its displays span carpets, calligraphy, architecture, craftsmanship and decorative arts, offering visitors a look at Iran's cultural evolution. The Iranian Hall at Rashtrapati Bhavan further reflects the country's artistic traditions. Its displays span carpets, calligraphy, architecture, craftsmanship and decorative arts, offering visitors a look at Iran's cultural evolution.