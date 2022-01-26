From Assam to Tamil Nadu: Here's how the states celebrated Republic Day 2022

India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day to mark the date when the Constitution of India came into effect and the country became a republic.

On the occasion, the nation showcased its military might and displayed the rich cultural diversity of the states and union territories during the parade at Rajpath at the nation's capital, New Delhi.

The parade had armoured personnel carriers, artillery guns and new-age battle tanks as India showed its prowess on the occasion.

Beautiful dance performances left the Rajpath vibrant and mesmerising. The celebrations commenced after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute at the national war memorial.

After that, President Ram Nath Kovind arrived, escorted by his bodyguards on their magnificent bay and dark bay coloured mounts.

There were tableaux of 12 States and Union Territories and nine Ministries and Departments, which were prepared on various themes under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The view at Rajpath was just majestic, but celebrations took place across the country. Here's a look at how states and union territories celebrated Republic Day:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unfurled the national flag at his residence.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unfurls the national flag at his residence, on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/bzfJZBOA2O — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022 ×

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari unfurled the national flag at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The Chief Minister of the state Uddhav Thackeray was also present.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari unfurls the national flag at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. CM Uddhav Thackeray also present.#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/PcjbeOg2Ky — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022 ×

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath unfurled the national flag. Watch:

For the first time in history, India's flag - the tricolour - was unfurled on the clock tower in the famous Lal Chowk area in Srinagar - a city in Jammu and Kashmir. This is for the first time after India's independence that the national flag has been unfurled on top of Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower). See exclusive images by WION:

#Republic2022 | For the first time in history, India's flag - the tricolour - was unfurled on the clock tower in the famous Lal Chowk area in Srinagar - a city in Jammu and Kashmir



Report by: @idrees_lonehttps://t.co/xtTibzMnat — WION (@WIONews) January 26, 2022 ×

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar unfurled the tri-colour at his residence in the capital city of the state, Patna.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar unfurls the national flag at his residence in Patna pic.twitter.com/Nl5zwKl0h5 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022 ×

Republic Day was celebrated in Odisha as Governor Ganeshi Lal and CM Naveen Patnaik unfurled the national flag in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and CM Naveen Patnaik unfurl the national flag in Bhubaneswar on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/1IK6pwFHa6 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022 ×

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and CM MK Stalin took part in the Republic Day celebrations as they unfurled the flag.

Chennai | Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and CM MK Stalin take part in 73rd #RepublicDay celebrations pic.twitter.com/P8R9z1x1u8 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022 ×

Ashok Gehlot, who is the CM of Rajasthan unfurled the national flag in Jaipur.

Jaipur | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot unfurls the national flag on the 73rd #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/fCHbj5fEVP — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022 ×

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar unfurled the national flag. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present at the parade at Red Road, Kolkata.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar unfurls the national flag on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others also present at the parade at Red Road, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/WPpcob1URw — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022 ×

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said he is happy to watch the national flag being unfurled by his cabinet colleague UG Brahma at Tamulpur, which officially became a new district today.

Happy to watch the national flag being unfurled by my cabinet colleague UG Brahma at Tamulpur, that officially becomes a new district today: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/JrCgb9Mi18 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022 ×

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan unfurled the national flag in Indore.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan unfurled the national flag at Republic day celebrations, in Indore. pic.twitter.com/eI72b3g2Q6 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022 ×

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel unfurled the national flag in Bastar.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel unfurled the national flag in Bastar on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/qY3ktgW4Q8 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022 ×

Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the national flag in Hyderabad.

Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled Tricolour on the occasion.

Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled Tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day today pic.twitter.com/5mF4jIGwuJ — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022 ×

This year's parade was special as the swachhagrah, frontline workers, auto-rickshaw drivers, construction workers and labourers who prepared the majestic tableaus were among the special guests invited this year to the Republic Day parade.

The number of people allowed to attend the parade was curtailed to approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, with seats reserved for construction workers, frontline health workers and others.