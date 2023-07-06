Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti raps LG admin over move to give land to homeless

People's Democratic Party president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has launched a scathing attack on Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha administration saying that under the garb of providing shelter to the homeless, the administration is trying to give land in the state to outsiders.

Recently, the LG announced that around 2,00,000 homeless people would be given land in Jammu and Kashmir for building houses.

Mufti, while talking to media at a press conference said, ''We want to know who these people are as we don’t have many homeless people in Jammu and Kashmir. ''

''The total number of homeless people in J&K is 1900, this is according to data provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir in 2021. And when LG says 2,00,000 will be given land and homes that means around 1 million people. Do they want to import slums from outside into the J&K? They are not bringing investments but slums from across the country, '' said Mufti.

Mufti said the people of Jammu and Kashmir will not tolerate such a move.

"People from Jammu have reacted to the same because Jammu will be the first to bear the cost of this settling of outsiders. Jammu is dependent on business, but the LG administration wants to bring 1 million people in the name of homeless from outside which will snatch the business of Jammu people."

She applauded the people of the Ladakh region for standing together. “I salute the people of Ladakh and Kargil. Those who are associated with religion and tourism organisations have decided that they won’t allow outsiders to run businesses in Ladakh. We also won’t allow the settling of outsiders here in the name of homeless. People from both Jammu and Kashmir will react to this and not tolerate any such move."

She also raised the issue of Kashmiri Pandits and said if the government wants to give land to anyone, it should be the Kashmiri Pandits.

''There are thousands of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu, have you given them any 5 Marla land? They are living in one-room flats. If you have to give land, start with them. Those who migrated from Kashmir to Jammu should be given this land. Why do you want to bring slums from outside,'' she said.