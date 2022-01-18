First time in 75 years, Republic Day parade to begin with 30-minute delay in 2022

Republic Day parade is always special in one or the other sense. Be it the tableaus or march past, there is a new attraction every year.

This year will be no different. It is just that the parade will not start at the scheduled time of 10 am and will get delayed by 30 minutes.

This is happening for the first time in 75 years. The delay seems to be due to the Covid restrictions. Before the parade, homage will also be paid to Jammu and Kashmir security personnel, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The parade generally begins at 10 am, but this year, it will start at 10.30 am, said a senior police officer.

"The parade ceremony will be 90-minute-long like last year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate. Later, contingents will conduct march past. Tableaus will be showcased representing cultural diversity, social and economic progress during the parade," the cop added.

Due to restrictions, artistes performing during cultural events on Republic Day will not be allowed to meet anyone. They will not just travel in sanitised vehicles but will also be isolated to avoid getting the infection, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)