COVID-19 update: India reports over 20k less cases; 310 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 2,38,018 cases in the last 24 hours along with 310 deaths, the health ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 17,36,628 with the nationwide positivity cases at over 14 per cent.

The health ministry added that there have been 1,57,421 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of Omicron cases detected stands at 8,891 which is an increase of over 8 per cent since Monday.

Also Read: India’s main cities record sharp fall in Covid infections

News agency ANI quoting sources said the government has not yet taken a decision on vaccination of children in the age group 12-14 years.

Meanwhile, India's eastern state of West Bengal reported 9,385 COVID-19 cases with 33 deaths on Monday with active cases at over 1,00,000.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the state stands at over 26 per cent. The state moved to lift a few coronavirus curbs on Monday with drop in COVID-19 cases.

India's western state of Maharashtra which has been hit the hardest due to the virus reported over 31,000 new coroanvirus cases with 24 deaths with active cases at over 2,00,000. The number of Omicron cases detected in the state stands at 122 with the total number of new variant cases at 1,860.

Mumbai recorded over 5,956 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Monday with the number of active cases in the city at over 50,000.

Karnataka reported 27,156 new coronavirus cases on Monday with 14 deaths. The state has recorded over 2,00,000 active COVID-19 cases.

India's southern state of Kerala reported 22,946 new coronavirus cases and 18 deaths on Monday with the number of active cases at over 1,30,000.

(With inputs from Agencies)