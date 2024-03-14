Farmers protest in Delhi: Farmers to gather at Ramlila Maidan to 'intensity the fight'; traffic jams likely

The ongoing farmer's protest in India at the border of Delhi and Haryana might take a new turn on Thursday, as the farmer unions’ body announced a ‘mahapanchayat’ at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. The call for further intensifying the protest in the capital city came from Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers’ groups.

With the latest move, the protesting farmers in India will likely pass to “intensify the fight” against the policies of the central government and to pressurise them to come to a resolution.

The Delhi Police has permitted the gathering of farmers in the capital city on the condition that the mahapanchayat will not have more than 5000 people gathered at the site of the protest. The police also have disallowed tractors, trolleys or any such vehicle near the venue, officials told news agency PTI.

Even after a warning from Delhi Police, it is expected that more than 5000 farmers will flung into the protest site in New Delhi on Thursday.

This can cause traffic disruption in various parts of the national capital on Thursday, police said. The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Wednesday also cautioned commuters about the possibility of traffic movement slowing down on the Noida-Delhi routes given the proposed farmers' protest in Delhi.

There has been a heavy deployment of paramilitary personnel at three Delhi borders - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, to stop the ongoing protest of the farmers demanding to march to Delhi.

Here’s what you need to know about the possible protest in New Delhi on Thursday:

1. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has said it will hold a 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' at the Ramlila Maidan where a resolution will be passed to intensify the fight against the policies of the government.

2. Manjit Dhaner, head of the Dhaner faction of BKU (Ekta-Dakaunda), which is part of the SKM, said more than 30,000 farmers from Punjab are expected to reach the national capital, which can disrupt traffic on various routes in the city.

3. According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Jai Singh Road, Swami Vivekanand Marg, Sansad Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Baba Kharag Singh Marg, Minto Road, Ashoka Road, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover, Connaught Circus, Bhavbhuti Marg, DDU Marg and Chaman Lal Marg are likely to be affected due to the farmers gathering in Delhi.

4. The Delhi Traffic Police also advised commuters going towards ISBT, railway station or airport to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand.

5. Another police officer said the farmers have been asked to vacate the ground soon after the culmination of their programme after 2:30 pm, PTI reported. He said strict action may be taken if they don't follow the undertakings and indulge in breaking the law and order in Delhi, it added.