Nine rescued after massive fire breaks out in residential building in New Delhi's Shahdara

A massive fire broke out in a house in the Shahdara area of the National Capital in the early hours of Thursday. According to the police, it was a residential building with four floors and parking. Three men, four women and two children were rescued at Hedgewar Hospital.

DCP Shahdara Surendra Chaudhary told ANI, "We received a phone call at Geeta Colony Police Station regarding a major fire in a house at approximately 5:30 am.

Accordingly, local police, fire brigade, ambulance and PCR vans rushed to the spot. Nine people were rescued and were sent to hospital."