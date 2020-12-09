Fake report on rejection of vaccines by Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech: Government

India's ministry of health and family welfare dismissed a media report about the rejection of vaccines developed by Serum Institute of India(SII) and Bharat Biotech as "fake".

India's government had said earlier that emergency use authorisation (EUA) for coronavirus vaccines developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, Pune's Serum Institute of India and Pfizer were under consideration.

All three vaccine makers have applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

In India at least eight vaccines are in different stages of development in phase two and three clinical trials.

Covishield, manufactured by SII in collaboration with AstraZeneca, also Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR is in phase-3 of trials, according to the government.

Also in the running is ZyCOV-D developed by Cadila Healthcare in Ahmedabad which is in phase-2 of the trials.

Russia's Sputnik V is being manufactured by Dr Reddy's Lab, Hyderabad in collaboration with Gamaleya National Centre. The phase-2 trial in India of Sputnik V is over and phase-3 will begin next week, the government informed.

Russia has already started mass vaccination campaign of the Sputnik V even as testing is underway in India. Biological E Ltd Hyderabad's Recombinant Protein antigen-based vaccine is also undergoing tests in collaboration with MIT, USA.

HGCO 19 manufactured by Genova in Pune in collaboration with HDT, USA is set to begin phase-1 and 2 clinical trials and Bharat Biotech International Ltd's vaccine developed in collaboration with Thomas Jefferson University, USA is in pre-clinical stage.