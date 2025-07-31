/Election Commission finalises electoral college for Vice-President elections

The Election Commission has finalised the electoral college for the election of the next Vice President of India and will soon announce the schedule. The development came days after Jagdeep Dhankhar'ssuddenresignation from the constitutional post, citing health concerns.

The Electoral College, which elects the Vice-President, comprises the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members. These members are listed in a continuousserial order. They are arranged alphabetically based on the state and union territory from which they were elected. The Election Commission said in a statement that the list of the Electoral College can be bought from a counter set up by the poll body after the notification.

"The Commission has finalized the Electoral College list for the Vice-Presidential Election, 2025. These members are listed in a continuous serial order, arranged alphabetically based on the State/Union Territory of their respective Houses," it wrote in the statement.

"The Electoral College list will be available for purchase at a counter set up in the Election Commission of India from the date of notification, which is likely to be announced soon," it added.

Jagdeep Dhankhar had resigned on July 21, saying he needed to follow medical advice.

In his resignation letter, Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately.”

He thanked the President for her "unwavering support". He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his cooperation and support.