Egypt planning to add India as a wheat import origin this month: Report

Amid a disrupted food chain supply in parts of the world which has been triggered due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, India is all set to set up its wheat export.

In the latest development, Egypt has confirmed that it is planning to add wheat from India to 16 other national import origins accepted by its state grains buyer, this month.

Egypt, which is considered the world's biggest wheat importer, is seeking to reconsider its purchases which have been largely disrupted after Russia attacked Ukraine, damaging several crucial ports.

Reuters reported citing an official statement by the Supply Ministry that a delegation from Egypt's Agriculture Ministry is in India "looking at phytosanitary measures and examining Indian grains in preparation for the accreditation of India as a wheat import origin."

In Egypt, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) set the tenders for the purchase of the grain as purchases go toward heavily subsidised bread for the people.

Important to note here that India's export of agricultural products has touched $40.87 billion in the first 10 months of the current fiscal and it is 25.14 per cent more than the last financial year.

Exports of some other major agricultural products like wheat, sugar and cotton have registered a substantial increase during the current year.

In the last week of March, India's Union Minister of State for Commerce Anupriya Singh Patel said in Lok Sabha: "During the period between April 2021 to January 2022 of the current financial year, exports of agricultural products have amounted to $40.87 billion compared to USD 32.66 billion over the corresponding period of previous year, registering an increase of 25.14."

