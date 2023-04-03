EAM Jaishankar's visit to Dominican Republic to boost bilateral ties, says Ambassador David Puig

Ahead of External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar’s visit to the Dominican Republic, the country’s Ambassador to India, David Puig has said that visit will give a “big boost” in ties between the two countries.

Speaking to WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Ambassador David said, “we are preparing for a historic visit in the month end, end of April...(visit) shows relationship is growing”. Trade between both countries stood at $1 billion in 2021 and India opened its mission in the country last year as well.

Meanwhile, an exhibition on “Hand-Painted Signs from India and the Dominican Republic” showcasing the vibrant art and culture of India and the Dominican Republic has also opened in Delhi.

The photographs by Aradhana Seth and Maurice Sánchez captured the essence of the traditional hand-painted signs, which are a common sight in the streets of India and the Dominican Republic has been put in the exhibition at the Open Courtyard of the India Habitat Centre New Delhi.

The Ambassador of the Dominican Republic, who was present at the event, highlighted the similarities between the two countries and the importance of promoting art at the grassroots level.

Talking about EAM Jaishankar’s visit to the Dominican Republic, Puig said, “We are preparing for a historic visit this month. At the end of April, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would travel to the Dominican Republic. This will be the first time that External Affairs Minister from India will travel to our country.”

He also said there has been a lot of engagement between India and the Caribbean. “I will say not only the Caribbean, let’s talk about the whole Latin American and Caribbean region. So, we see an increase of visits, the trade between at least the Dominican Republic and India has been growing steadily. In 2021 we reach $1 billion of trade, and we are developing the cooperation, we are looking for cooperation in areas in which we have not worked together.”

Puig added few announcements will be made during his trip.





WATCH WION LIVE HERE