Don’t subscribe Elon Musk-backed Starlink services till it gets licence, Indian government tells public

In a stern advisory, Indian government has told public on Friday that don’t subscribe to the satellite-based internet services of Starlink till it gets a licence in the country.

Starlink, which is a satellite broadband arm of Elon Musk-led SpaceX, is advertising about its services.

Starlink has been directed by the Department of Telecom to follow the regulatory framework for offering satellite-based services. It has also been told to refrain from booking or rendering the services in India "with immediate effect".

The government, in a statement, said that it has taken notice of Starlink starting pre-selling or booking of the satellite-based services in the country.

The Department of Telecom also observed that it is also evident from Starlink’s website, which says internet services can be booked by users in India.

"Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India has pointed out that 'Starlink Internet Services' is not licensed to offer satellite-based internet services in India being advertised to the public," the statement said.

"It is hereby informed to the public at large that the said company has not obtained any license/authorisation for rendering satellite-based internet services that are being booked on their website," it said.

The official statement said that as Starlink is not a licensee, "the public is advised not to subscribe to Starlink services being advertised."

