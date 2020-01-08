'Don't politicise the university, leave us alone and let us do our work': JNU VC 

Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday asked the politicians not to politicise the January 5th violence on the university campus and said ''Let us do our work''.

Kumar response came in the backdrop of Congress fact-finding team and DMK leader Kanimozhi's visit to JNU.

''Please don't politicise our university. Please leave us alone and let us do our work,'' he was quoted as saying.

Regarding hostel fee hike, he said that the university may approach the alumni to create a fund to help all such students who come from poor sections of the society.

''I would like to ask all those great personalities coming to support agitators, what about thousands of students and teachers who are deprived of their rights of doing research and teaching? Why can't you stand with them?'' he added.