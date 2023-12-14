Derek O'Brien, Kanimozhi among 15 lawmakers suspended from Indian parliament

A total of 15 lawmakers were suspended from the Indian parliament over "unruly conduct" in one of the biggest mass suspensions of Members of Parliament this year. One MP from Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the parliament and a total of 14 MPs from Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian parliament directly elected by people were suspended.

Who all have been suspended from the Indian parliament?

Derek O'Brien, former quizmaster-turned-politician from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) was the lone Member of Parliament suspended from the Rajya Sabha.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, a member of Lok Sabha from southern India's Thoothukkudi constituency from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party was suspended.

Other then Kanimozhi, Congress party's Manickam Tagore, a member of Lok Sabha from Tamil Nadu state's Virudhnagar constituency was also suspended.

P.R. Natarajan, Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore constituency in Tamil Nadu from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was suspended from Lok Sabha.

V K Shrikantam, Beni Bahan, K Subramanyam, SR Pratiban, S Venkateshan, Mohammed Javed, TN Prathapan, Hibi Eden, S Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose were also suspended from the Lok Sabha.

Among the 15 MPs suspended, nine are from Congress, two from CPM, two from DMK and one each from the CPI (M) and TMC.

Why all these MPs have been suspended?

All the suspensions are linked to the Opposition's protests within Parliament over Wednesday's security breach in Lok Sabha.

The protests by the lawmakers purportedly stalled proceedings in both the houses of parliament and led to subsequent adjournments.

Earlier on Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed a resolution suspending five Congress MPs -- namely T N Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose Kuryakus -- for the remainder of the Winter Session, which will conclude on December 22.