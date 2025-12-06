/Delhi records coldest night, AQI continues to settle in very poor quality

A thick blanket of smog engulfed the national capital Delhi early Saturday morning (Dec 6), while the Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at 333 which is considered ‘very poor’. The pollution level was marginally higher than yesterday, as the city continued to witness cold conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department the night temperature on Friday settled at 5.6 degrees Celsius, which is the coldest December morning recorded so far this year.

The worst AQI level of 381 was recorded in Delhi's Mundka at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Similar condition (very poor range AQI) was witnessed in Delhi’ 35 monitoring stations out of the 39, while the remaining four reported poor air quality.

What are the AQI categories?

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

Major contributor: Transport pollution

Transport remains the largest contributor to Delhi’s pollution, responsible for 18.4% of emissions on Tuesday. It was followed by emissions from nearby industries (9.2%) and neighbouring cities, including Noida (8.2%), Ghaziabad (4.6%), Baghpat (6.2%), Panipat (3.3%), and Gurugram (2.9%). It is expected that transport emissions will account for 15.6% of the city’s pollution on Wednesday.

Steps taken to improve condition

Meanwhile the Delhi government has told the PWD to fast-track repairs on its 1,400-km road network, as damaged stretches and temporary fixes often generate dust. DDA was asked to enhance cleanliness along its roads, clear waste from vacant plots, and expedite the handover of markets to MCD for improved maintenance.