Delhi Metro resumes services: Here is a list of SOPs that you should know

The metro train services in the capital city of Delhi resumed services on Monday after experiencing a shut down for more than five months imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The metro services are to begin in a phased manner and on Monday, Yellow Line that connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to the HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon began operation.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to resume services with Yellow Line or Line 2 and Rapid Metro and the entire operations are scheduled to begin in three phases from September 7 to September 12.

Officials have said that in the first stage, Delhi Metro will run for four hours each from 7-11 am in the morning and 4-8 pm in the evening.

Check out some of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOFs) issued by the government of India for the resumption of metro services.

1. The wearing of face masks are mandatory for all the passengers and metro staff.

2. Only asymptomatic people will be allowed to travel following a thermal screening at the entry of a metro station.

3. Passengers will be encouraged to use smart cards/ online transactions for boarding a metro train. Tokens/ tickets will only be issued after proper sanitisation.

4. Sanitizers to made available at the entry points of the metro stations.

5. Passengers are advised to carry minimum luggage and avoid carrying metallic items.

