Delhi horror: Mother alleges daughter sexually assaulted, police deny claims

The police have refuted claims that the 20-year-old woman who died in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday in a horrific car incident has been sexually assaulted by the five accused men. The woman died after a car struck her scooter and dragged her for approximately 4 kilometres, from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. Nearly an hour later, according to police, the body of the woman was discovered. The victim was was leaving work when the incident took place. Five men who were inside the car have been detained.

The mother of the deceased has claimed that her daughter was sexually assaulted by the five accused males as she was discovered nude by the police. She said that her daughter told her she would return late from work. "I was waiting for her,” she said. “How can all her clothes come off like that? Police aren’t showing us her body properly. I want justice for my daughter,” she alleged.

"When my brother arrived at the police station, he was told about the death of my daughter. He told me about it. My daughter was the only person earning in our family. She was fully clothed but not a single piece of clothing was there on her body, what kind of accident was it," said the deceased's mother.

The accusations, however, have been refuted by the Police. On Monday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) requested the Delhi Police Commissioner for a post-mortem examination of the body to determine if the woman had been molested or raped.

NCW has also sought that the victim's post mortem must be conducted to ascertain whether the victim was sexually assaulted or not and to invoke relevant provisions in the FIR if allegations levelled by victim's mother are found to be true. — NCW (@NCWIndia) January 2, 2023

CCTV footage goes viral

An unclear CCTV footage of the terrible incident has allegedly surfaced on social media. The woman was hit by a Maruti Suzuki Baleno in the footage. The video is not very clear. According to the authorities, the woman was carried for a few kilometres when her leg got caught in one of the car's wheels. The five suspects have been named in a case under IPC sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving).

Political war of words

The Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has blamed the BJP after the woman lost her life and blamed the party for the deteriorating law and order situation in the Indian capital. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, wrote on Twitter that that the offenders will be punished severely and what happened to "our sister in Kanjhawala" was terribly horrible.

A reaction also came from Delhi LG V K Saxena. Taking to Twitter, Saxena wrote, “My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawala-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked by the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators." He assured every possible support to the family of the victim and appealed to all to not resort to opportunistic scavenging. "Let’s together work towards a more responsible and sensitive society,” he added.

My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators.

Have been monitoring with @CPDelhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) January 1, 2023 ×